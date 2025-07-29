Patriots Receive Promising Injury Update on Star Cornerback Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots fans received a scare this week when cornerback Christian Gonzalez left Monday's training camp practice early with an injury. On Tuesday morning, however, they were able to let out a sigh of relief.
While Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury that will "sideline him for a bit," according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the ailment is not expected to impact his availability for the start of the regular season. The star DB made his way out to practice on Tuesday—albeit in street clothes, and not participating—donning a sleeve on his left leg.
Gonzalez was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After missing the majority of his rookie season due to a torn shoulder labrum, he shined in year two— displaying sticky coverage all season long while tallying 76 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.
The Patriots added to their secondary this offseason by signing former Detroit Lions defensive back Carlton Davis III, but he too has missed time this summer due to injury. The absence of their top two corners has forced the likes of Alex Austin, Marcus Jones, and Marcellas Dial into prominent action on New England's top defense.
With a new head coach in Mike Vrabel and a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye, the Patriots will open up the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.