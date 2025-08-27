Patriots Make Surprising Decision to Cut Veteran WR Day After He Made Roster
The Patriots are making moves less than 24 hours after finalizing their 53-man roster to begin the 2025 season.
As first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, New England is releasing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The 30-year-old veteran was one of eight(!) wideouts who initially made the team's roster, and reportedly requested to be cut.
Bourne signed with the Patriots ahead of the 2021 season and spent the last four seasons in Foxborough. He racked up 155 catches, 1,945 yards, and 11 touchdowns across 53 games, including his best NFL season under OC Josh McDaniels—who has since returned to the coaching staff.
Why Did the Patriots Release Kendrick Bourne?
Bourne was rolled up on during the Patriots' annual in-stadium scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 1 and had missed the entirety of the team's training camp since. The offseason additions of veteran Stefon Diggs and rookie Kyle Williams had already put his roster spot in jeopardy, and the injury—mixed with the recent emergence of undrafted rookie Efton Chism III—made it all but official.
According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, New England was in talks with the Vikings on a trade that involved Bourne, now healthy and expected to be cleared to practice, as they looked to add depth around Justin Jefferson. Once the deal fell through and Minnesota reacquired Adam Thielen, however, Bourne requested—and was granted—his release.
The Patriots' pass catching corps now includes Javon Baker, Kayshon Boutte, Chism III, Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Williams. New England kicks off the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.