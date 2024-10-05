Patriots Demote Rhamondre Stevenson From Starting RB Role
Rhamondre Stevenson won't be the starting running back when the New England Patriots' offense takes the field Sunday in their clash against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots coach Jerod Mayo told 98.5 The Sports Hubs' Scott Zolak on Friday that Stevenson will head to the bench due to his lack of ball security over New England's first four games.
Mayo did say that Stevenson will play against Miami. Antonio Gibson likely will get the start in New England's backfield while Stevenson is on the sidelines.
Stevenson has fumbled the ball once in all four games so far this season, losing two of them. He coughed it up in the third quarter of the Patriots' 24–3 loss to the New York Jets in Week 3, and was stripped of the ball in the first quarter of New England's 30–13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
Stevenson has rushed 65 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots this year, good for an average of 4.1 yards per carry—down from his career average of 4.5 yards per carry.
The 26-year-old signed a four-year contract extension worth $36 million with New England in June.