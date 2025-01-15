Patriots QB Drake Maye Gets Engaged to Middle School Sweetheart Ann Michael in Mexico
It's a big week for the New England Patriots.
Not only did they officially hire their new head coach in Mike Vrabel on Monday, but also their franchise quarterback is now set to get married.
Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, posted to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that he's engaged to his middle school sweetheart Ann Michael Hudson.
According to Ann Michael's TikTok account, the two have been dating since they were 12 years old. They attended the University of North Carolina together out of high school and are now set to tie the knot.
Maye was criticized this week by some local Boston sports media for not being in attendance for Vrabel's introductory press conference on Monday. We now know why he wasn't there—and it seems like a decent excuse.
The 22-year-old was one of just a few bright spots for the Patriots this season, completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
With a new head coach—and now a fiancée—things are looking up for Maye.