Patriots Guard Abruptly Retires After Eight-Year NFL Career
Veteran offensive guard Wes Schweitzer, who signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots this offseason, has decided to retire from the NFL after eight seasons, being placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday according to an announcement from the team.
The 31-year-old Schweitzer spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, and has also played for the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots would have been his fourth NFL team heading into his ninth season this fall.
Schweitzer retires having played in 90 career games, including 62 starts. After playing in 15 games or more in each of his first four seasons, Schweitzer played in just 11 games in 2021. Over the past three NFL seasons, he has appeared in just 17 games total with eight starts.