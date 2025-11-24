Jared Wilson Injury Update: Prognosis for Patriots Rookie Guard Revealed
The Patriots suffered some serious blows to their offensive line during their win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Not only is first-round pick Will Campbell dealing with an MCL sprain, but fellow first-year player in left guard Jared Wilson left the contest in the first quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return.
A third-round pick out of Georgia in 2025, Wilson has started 11 games throughout the beginning of his rookie season and has helped keep quarterback Drake Maye relatively clean amid an MVP-caliber season.
The Patriots have had some outstanding injury luck to begin coach Mike Vrabel’s first year in Foxborough, though those tides have apparently changed. Here's the latest on what Wilson's dealing with as New England approaches the latter portion of their campaign.
Jared Wilson Injury Update
The latest update on Wilson is a relatively positive one as according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 22-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.
“While most high-ankle sprains are 4-6 weeks, the hope is this is on the shorter side,” Rapoport added.
Wilson was replaced by swing interior offensive lineman Ben Brown in Cincinnati. A journeyman NFL practice squad player who has found a home in New England over the last several seasons, Brown will likely suit up at left guard for the Patriots next Monday night when they welcome the Giants to Gillette Stadium—and is expected to hold down the spot until Wilson is healthy enough to return.