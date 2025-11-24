SI

Jared Wilson Injury Update: Prognosis for Patriots Rookie Guard Revealed

New England suffered two blows to their offensive line on Sunday.

Mike Kadlick

Jared Wilson left Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals with an ankle injury.
Jared Wilson left Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals with an ankle injury. / Dylan Buell/Getty Images
In this story:

The Patriots suffered some serious blows to their offensive line during their win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Not only is first-round pick Will Campbell dealing with an MCL sprain, but fellow first-year player in left guard Jared Wilson left the contest in the first quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return.

A third-round pick out of Georgia in 2025, Wilson has started 11 games throughout the beginning of his rookie season and has helped keep quarterback Drake Maye relatively clean amid an MVP-caliber season.

The Patriots have had some outstanding injury luck to begin coach Mike Vrabel’s first year in Foxborough, though those tides have apparently changed. Here's the latest on what Wilson's dealing with as New England approaches the latter portion of their campaign.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Jared Wilson Injury Update

Jared Wilson
Jared Wilson left Sunday's game with an ankle injury. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The latest update on Wilson is a relatively positive one as according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 22-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

“While most high-ankle sprains are 4-6 weeks, the hope is this is on the shorter side,” Rapoport added.

Wilson was replaced by swing interior offensive lineman Ben Brown in Cincinnati. A journeyman NFL practice squad player who has found a home in New England over the last several seasons, Brown will likely suit up at left guard for the Patriots next Monday night when they welcome the Giants to Gillette Stadium—and is expected to hold down the spot until Wilson is healthy enough to return.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL