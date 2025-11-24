The Patriots’ Injury Luck May Have Finally Reached Its Breaking Point
Mike Vrabel scrapped a season-long tradition following his Patriots’ 26–20 win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, one that brought New England to 10–2 and earned them the No. 1 seed in the AFC through 12 weeks of the 2025 NFL season.
Instead of waiting outside the locker room to greet each player as they came off the field, congratulating them on a hard-earned victory, the 50-year-old quickly made his way to the visitors' quarters inside Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium, presumably to check on rookie left tackle Will Campbell—who left Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return.
Campbell joined fellow rookie Jared Wilson (ankle), and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) on a running list of players who were knocked out of this one for New England.
“I don’t have an update on anybody right now, unfortunately,” Vrabel said at his postgame press conference, before mumbling—somewhat sarcastically, though without a hint of a smile—“I appreciate you guys all talking about the injuries this week. So thanks.”
The Patriots injury luck may have finally run out
The Patriots, amid a once-rebuilding season that's turned into one with a playoff appearance—their first since 2019— written all over it, have undoubtedly had their share of injury luck to begin 2025. Impact starters Kayshon Boutte and Rhamondre Stevenson each missed time with various ailments, but they both returned Sunday to contribute to New England’s 10th win. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve last week with a high-ankle sprain, but may very well have a chance to return for the postseason.
Williams, who passed Tom Brady as the highest-paid player in team history this past spring, became the first Patriots starter to land on injured reserve through the first 11 weeks of the season.
And that’s, in part, why the injuries to Campbell and Wilson feel different.
This is not only a devastating blow to two first-year players still getting their feet wet in NFL waters, but one to the stability of an offensive line that's helped quarterback Drake Maye stay upright while putting together an MVP-caliber season. Together, Campbell and Wilson had begun building a chemistry on the left side, one that New England is hopeful will find success for years to come.
“I love those guys, man,” Maye said following the game, clearly emotional. “They’re gonna be alright. That’s the big thing about those guys, they’re gonna work hard and they’re gonna be back. They’ve done such a good job for us this year ... They’ve meant a lot to me. Got to know them in different ways. It hurts. It’s disappointing, man. That’s this game. That’s life. They’ll bounce back and help us down the road.”
In the worst-case scenario, this could also signal the unraveling of what’s been unprecedented good fortune in the injury department for the Patriots thus far.
Can Patriots survive without Campbell, Wilson on the offensive line?
Should Campbell and Wilson miss significant time—or worse, the rest of the season—the Patriots are going to have a difficult time replacing them.
Taking over for Wilson at left guard on Sunday was Ben Brown, a journeyman NFL practice squadder who’s found somewhat of a home—albeit as a backup—in New England over the past two seasons. In for Campbell was Vederian Lowe, who’s had an up-and-down tenure with the Patriots since they traded for him from the Vikings in the summer of 2023. While he’s a viable spot starter, having to rely on him for ample—and more importantly, meaningful—football presents a much bigger challenge.
This new duo is a far cry from what’s helped New England get this far, and potentially plugging in seventh-round rookie Marcus Bryant over Lowe wouldn't move the needle, either.
Long story short? Even amid what’s been an incredible first season of Vrabel football in Foxborough, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots getting much further than the divisional round with this much damage on the offensive line.
The luck well may have officially run dry.