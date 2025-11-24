Will Campbell Injury Update: Patriots Receive Good News on Left Tackle, Pending MRI
Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell had his right knee rolled up on during his team’s win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. He left the game on a cart—his head covered in a towel—and did not return.
The No. 4 overall pick has played a huge part in New England’s turnaround, helping keep quarterback Drake Maye upright amid his NFL MVP-caliber season, and the ailment has put into question whether the Patriots' injury luck to begin the 2025 campaign has hit a breaking point.
Following Sunday’s contest, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he didn’t have an update on Campbell. On Monday morning, however, both he and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed some potentially positive news on the promising rookie's outlook.
Will Campbell Injury Update
While still keeping things relatively close to the vest, Vrabel said on his weekly hit with WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show that there “will be some players that went out of that game yesterday that won’t be available [next] Monday night [against the Giants]. Hopefully we get some of those guys back.”
“I wouldn’t imagine Will [Campbell] is gonna play in the game," he continued. "I don’t think that’ll be something that’ll happen. That injury is gonna probably be more than a week or two ... he’s probably not gonna be there Monday night, and I don't think it's gonna be something that's gonna keep him out—this is not career-ending, but I wouldn't anticipate him being out there Monday."
Additionally, Rapoport relayed some more concrete reporting on the matter Monday morning, saying on Good Morning Football that Campbell “is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain in his knee.“
“[Campbell] is an injured reserve candidate,” he added. “[He] is going to have an MRI [on Monday], more information coming. The hope is that this is something that he can return for later in the season, potentially for the playoffs, but all that information is not here yet, so we’ll be waiting throughout the day.”
The Patriots host the Giants in Foxborough next Monday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. If Campbell can’t go, it will likely be veteran backup Vederian Lowe taking over in his place.