Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Made Jacoby Brissett Pay Off Funny Bet During Press Conference
New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo interrupted quarterback Jacoby Brissett's press conference on Wednesday to make sure Brissett followed suit with a bet the two had made over the weekend.
Mayo handed Brissett a bright orange Tennessee sweatshirt to wear. Mayo played for the Volunteers, and Brissett finished his collegiate season with N.C. State.
The two made a bet for Saturday's matchup between their two alma maters. To Mayo's avail, Tennessee crushed N.C. State 51–10, meaning Brissett lost their bet. They must have bet that the loser had to sport the winning team's gear in public this week.
Brissett confirmed the bet while looking defeated wearing the sweatshirt.
Although Brissett's Wolfpack didn't win over the weekend, the Patriots came out victorious, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals 16–10. It was Mayo's first win as a head coach after he took over from Bill Belichick following 24 seasons. Brissett completed 15-of-24 passes for 121 yards in the game.