Patriots Lose Young Wide Receiver to Season-Ending Injury
Ja'Lynn Polk is expected to miss the entire season.
New England Patriots second-year wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is expected to miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Polk, a 2024 second-round pick, injured the shoulder in training camp and saw multiple specialists to get varying opinions on his ailing shoulder. However, the best course of action has been deemed surgery so that Polk can return ready to go in 2026.
Polk appeared in 15 games for the Patriots last season, catching just 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. While it was an underwhelming debut for the rookie, he was expected to play a larger role in the passing game in 2025. That will now need to wait another season.
