Patriots Match Raiders' Offer Sheet on Emerging Young Linebacker

The Patriots will hold onto 26-year-old linebacker Christian Elliss.

The New England Patriots have matched the Las Vegas Raiders' offer sheet on 26-year-old linebacker Christian Elliss.
The New England Patriots have matched the Las Vegas Raiders' offer sheet on 26-year-old linebacker Christian Elliss.
The New England Patriots have matched the Las Vegas Raiders' offer sheet on restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old Elliss was tendered at $3.26 million by the Patriots ahead of free agency. The Raiders signed Elliss to an offer sheet for two-years, which New England had until Monday to match. The Patriots have decided to match and Elliss will now be under contract with the Patriots through the 2026 season.

Elliss started a career-high five games last season for the Patriots, and played in all 16 games. He recorded 80 combined tackles, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and an interception. He emerged in the linebacker room and has a chance to make some noise for new coach Mike Vrabel.

