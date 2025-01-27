Patriots, Mike Vrabel Hiring Former NFL Head Coach to New-Look Staff
As the New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel continue to build out their staff, they're bringing in a former NFL head coach to round out the offense.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, New England is set to hire Doug Marrone—his position is yet to be determined. In 2024, Marrone served as a senior analyst for football strategy with Bill O'Brien at Boston College. His most recent NFL job was with the New Orleans Saints as their offensive line coach from 2022 to '23.
Pats Pro (@PatsPro_21) was first to report the news on X this past weekend.
Across an NFL coaching career that began in 2002, Marrone has served as an offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, tight ends coach, and head coach over the past 20+ years. He most notably was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to '14 and of the Jacksonville Jaguars from '17 to '20.
Marrone's first season with Jacksonville was his biggest success—leading them to an AFC South title with a 10-6 record and making it to the AFC championship game before losing to the Patriots.
His experience working with the offensive line is noteworthy considering the Patriots' struggles in that department of late. They allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL in 2024 at 40.7% (h/t NFL Pro).
The 60-year-old Marrone joins a revamped Patriots coaching staff that looks like this on the offensive side of the ball:
- OC: Josh McDaniels
- QBs: Ashton Grant
- OA: Riley Larkin
- TBD: Tony Dews
- TBD: Doug Marrone
ESPN's Mike Reiss also reported on Sunday that Thomas Brown—who was with the Chicago Bears in various roles this season—is in talks to join New England's staff in some capacity.
The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024 and fired Jerod Mayo just hours after their season finale.