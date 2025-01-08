Jerod Mayo Decided to Play Cards Over Watching Film After Patriots Loss to Cardinals
Jerod Mayo was put in an unfair spot as head coach of the New England Patriots. Team owner Robert Kraft even admitted as such in a press conference on Monday morning.
Some of the wounds that led to him being fired after just one 4-13 season, however, were self-inflicted. The Athletic's Chad Graff outlined a glaring one in a tell-all from Mayo's first season. Apparently, after New England's post-bye-week 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the 38-year-old decided to play cards with his players on the flight home—rather than watch film with the rest of his coaching staff.
"On the long plane ride back to TF Green International Airport in Providence, R.I., most of Mayo’s assistants grabbed their laptops and studied cut-ups from the loss," Graff wrote on Wednesday. "The customary move for NFL coaches during the return flight after games...But in a move that surprised some at the front of the plane after such a lopsided loss, according to a team source, Mayo left his spot near the front and went back to where some players had gathered to play cards, choosing to hang out there while his assistants watched film."
Mayo was seemingly doing all he could to turn the tides for the Patriots post-Belichick, but Graff went on to say a team source who was on the plane told him: "Look, there are a lot of ways to do the job. It’s not that Jerod’s was definitely wrong. But I can’t say I’ve seen that before."
Not a good look.
After admitting he hired Mayo too early—while also saying he believes he has the tools to be a successful head coach—Robert Kraft proclaimed on Monday that New England plans to act quickly in their ensuing search.
They've already interviewed former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former Colts and Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the position. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has also been requested—and reportedly has mutual interest in the role.
Mike Vrabel, the widespread favorite to ultimately become the Patriots' next head coach, is set to interview on Thursday.