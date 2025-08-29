Patriots Make Roster Decision on Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers
New England is releasing Peppers after three seasons with the franchise.
The New England Patriots are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old Peppers played in 38 games for the Patriots over three seasons, including 26 starts, where he compiled 178 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Peppers is owed $4.32 million guaranteed on his contract for this season with the Patriots.
The Peppers release clears a logjam at safety for the Patriots, and the veteran should have no shortage of suitors on the open market.
