SI

Patriots to Release Veteran Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley

The seven-year veteran missed most of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Mike McDaniel

The New England Patriots are releasing veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley.
The New England Patriots are releasing veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots are releasing veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, according to a report from Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Bentley confirmed his release with a message on social media, thanking New England for "everything."

Bentley, a seven-year pro, tore his pectoral muscle in a Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season.

When healthy, Bentley has been a reliable member of New England's linebacker corps. In seven seasons with the Patriots, he started 68 games, and played in 83, making 509 combined tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He has also recorded two career interceptions.

If he can prove he's healthy, he will be a sought-after player on the open market.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL