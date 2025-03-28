Patriots to Release Veteran Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley
The seven-year veteran missed most of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle.
The New England Patriots are releasing veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, according to a report from Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.
Bentley confirmed his release with a message on social media, thanking New England for "everything."
Bentley, a seven-year pro, tore his pectoral muscle in a Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season.
When healthy, Bentley has been a reliable member of New England's linebacker corps. In seven seasons with the Patriots, he started 68 games, and played in 83, making 509 combined tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He has also recorded two career interceptions.
If he can prove he's healthy, he will be a sought-after player on the open market.
