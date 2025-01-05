Joe Milton III Celebrates First NFL Touchdown With Sweet Backflip in End Zone
In their quest for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Patriots benched rookie quarterback Drake Maye after just one drive on Sunday.
His replacement? Fellow rookie quarterback Joe Milton III—who started his NFL career off with a bang.
After immediately leading his offense down to the one-yard line, the former Tennessee Volunteers phenom took a zone read option across the goal line for a score. He then celebrated with this sweet backflip.
Check it out:
Milton finished his first NFL drive 6-of-6 passing for 51 yards and the touchdown, giving New England an early 7-0 lead over the Bills.
With head coach Jerod Mayo's future as the Patriots head coach very much in limbo, the vibes on Sunday in Foxborough were understandably low. Milton was at least able to give Gillette Stadium some life.