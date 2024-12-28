SI

Patriots Share Awesome Tribute Video for Randy Moss Amid Cancer Diagnosis

The former New England pass catcher shared earlier this month that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Mike Kadlick

Moss played for the Patriots from 2007-10.
/ Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFL legend Randy Moss shared earlier this month that he's a "cancer survivor.”

In an Instagram Live video, the 47-year-old explained that his liver "started acting up" in November, and he underwent a six-hour procedure in November to remove the cancer around his pancreas and liver. Moss spent six days in a Charlotte hospital before returning home.

During play of their contest versus the LA Chargers on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots paid tribute to their former wide receiver with a Gillette Stadium Jumbotron video. Here's a look:

New England was also led out of the tunnel with a "Moss 81" banner:

A touching tribute to one of their franchises best players.

After being traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2007 season, Moss quickly developed a dominant connection with quarterback Tom Brady. Over 16 games, he set the NFL record for most touchdowns receptions in a season (23) and helped New England to an undefeated regular season.

Moss also announced during his live video that he and his family launched a website—RandyMoss.com—with merchandise for purchase with proceeds going towards cancer research. Check it out here.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

