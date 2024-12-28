Patriots Share Awesome Tribute Video for Randy Moss Amid Cancer Diagnosis
NFL legend Randy Moss shared earlier this month that he's a "cancer survivor.”
In an Instagram Live video, the 47-year-old explained that his liver "started acting up" in November, and he underwent a six-hour procedure in November to remove the cancer around his pancreas and liver. Moss spent six days in a Charlotte hospital before returning home.
During play of their contest versus the LA Chargers on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots paid tribute to their former wide receiver with a Gillette Stadium Jumbotron video. Here's a look:
New England was also led out of the tunnel with a "Moss 81" banner:
A touching tribute to one of their franchises best players.
After being traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2007 season, Moss quickly developed a dominant connection with quarterback Tom Brady. Over 16 games, he set the NFL record for most touchdowns receptions in a season (23) and helped New England to an undefeated regular season.
Moss also announced during his live video that he and his family launched a website—RandyMoss.com—with merchandise for purchase with proceeds going towards cancer research. Check it out here.