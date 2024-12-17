Randy Moss Has Heartwarming Reaction to Vikings Tributes After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis
Randy Moss was watching the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
After the Vikings honored Moss during the pregame festivities and the coin toss, the legendary wide receiver responded on social media.
Minnesota brought a Moss jersey to midfield for the coin toss, while the in-stadium public address announcer honored Moss while acknowledging his cancer diagnosis, then said, "Let's Moss Cancer."
The entire crowd chanted Moss's name as Jake Reed and Cris Carter held his jersey near midfield.
Moss responded to the tribute by tweeting, "LUV U ALL! #letsmosscancer."
Moss announced he had undergone surgery to remove cancer doctors found in his bile duct. The four-time All-Pro said the surgery lasted six hours and referred to himself as "a cancer survivor."
Moss spent the first eight seasons of his 14-year career with the Vikings and established himself as one of the NFL's elite wide receivers. He was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor in 2017.