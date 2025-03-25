Patriots Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart Following Stefon Diggs Signing
The New England Patriots made a massive addition to their wide receiver room on Tuesday afternoon, agreeing to terms with Stefon Diggs on a three-year, $69 million contract.
The deal includes $26 million in guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and makes Diggs the second pass catcher the Pats have signed this offseason—joining Mack Hollins.
Here's a look at New England's updated wide receiver room and depth chart following the signing:
Patriots Updated Wide Receiver Room After Stefon Diggs Signing
Javon Baker
Kendrick Bourne
Kayshon Boutte
Stefon Diggs
DeMario Douglas
Mack Hollins
Ja'Lynn Polk
Patriots Projected Depth Chart After Stefon Diggs Signing
X
Z
Slot
Stefon Diggs
Kendrick Bourne
DeMario Douglas
Mack Hollins
Ja'Lynn Polk
Javon Baker
Kayshon Boutte
For what it's worth, plenty of the above pass catchers—mainly Diggs, Polk, and Boutte—have positional versatility and can play just about anywhere across the formation.
While 31-year-old Diggs is coming off a season with the Houston Texans in which he tore his ACL, before that he tallied six straight seasons with 1,000+ yards across stints with the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings.
Still rehabbing from the injury, the four-time Pro Bowler will eventually be added to a wide receiver room that desperately needs an impact player. Out of all Drake Maye's pass catchers last season, none surpassed 700 receiving yards.