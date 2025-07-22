Patriots' Mike Vrabel Provides Update on DC Status
Despite his conspicuous absence from both rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams appears ready to retake the reins of the team’s defense.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, while speaking with the media on Tuesday, confirmed that the 50-year-old — who had taken a brief medical leave from the team — will return to the field for training camp practices starting on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.
“Big T is here, ready to go,” Vrabel said. “He has been out on the field with us the last couple of days. Players were excited to see him. I was excited to see him. And we’ll move forward.”
After suffering what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation,” Williams remained at his home in Detroit per physician’s orders, as Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields during offseason workouts.
The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. The two have a longstanding working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.
In 2024, his only season with the Detroit Lions, Williams coached the fourth-best defense in the NFL when it came to run success rate at 36.1. In turn, his presence should help to resurrect a Patriots run game which had fallen far and fast last year. Combined with his aggressive, physical approach to front-seven pressure, he has the experience to have the Pats defense showing marked improvement in 2025.
Still, Williams is cognizant of valuing his health above all else. While he continued to communicate with both players and staff via video conference, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed the in-person duties of directing on-field action. Though he remained eager to return to the both the coaches room and the practice fields, Williams is grateful for the opportunity to get well — and thus, come back stronger and with renewed vigor for his job. In fact, it was a sentiment he shared with the media via video conference in May.
“When something traumatic happens like that, and it was traumatic for me,” Williams said, “It gave me an opportunity to reflect, and look back at the people I care about and has made a difference in my life … “It also gave me a reminder that sometimes as coaches, as media folks, and athletes and doctors and whoever, we think we’re invincible and we’re not ... this was a good wake up call for me.”
Though concerns regarding his health will remain paramount, it was abundantly clear from his remarks on Tuesday that Vrabel is excited to welcome Williams back to the fold.
“He’s got a great perspective … I think that’s helped my personally reach guys that maybe I haven’t been able to reach,” Vrabel said. “Been a great mentor for young coaches as well. I think our players have always responded very well; his units have always been prepared and productive no matter who he was coaching.”
Vrabel, Williams and the Patriots coaching staff will lead the team onto the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their first training camp practice on Wednesday morning at 10:15am ET. Practice is open to the public.
