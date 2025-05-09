Patriots Announce Rookie Signings Before Minicamp Start
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Just moments before taking to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for rookie minicamp, the New England Patriots announced the signing of eight of their 11 2025 NFL Draft picks and 16 rookie free agents.
The Patriots, via team press release, confirmed the signings of receiver Kyle Williams, center Jared Wilson, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, linebacker Bradyn Swinson, kicker Andy Borregales, offenisve tackle Marcus Bryant, long snapper Julian Ashby and defensive back Kobee Minor.
The Pats made 11 selections, highlighted by their acquisition of LSU left tackle Will Campbell in the first-round. While they earned rave reviews for their first selection of draft weekend, the remaining choices have led many national analysts, Patriots media and the fan base to believe that this season may be an exciting one. Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson and safety Craig Woodson are the only 2025 draftees yet to sign their respective contracts.
Details on each of the signed contracts are expected to be released within the coming days.
The Patriots also announced the signings the following rookie free agents: tackle Cole Birdow, receiver Demeer Blankumsee, receiver Efton Chism III, guard Jack Conley, cornerback Brandon Crossley, tight end C.J. Dippre, fullback Brock Lampe, running back Lan Larison, safety Josh Minkins, cornerback Jordan Polk, linebacker Elijah Ponder, linebacker Cam Riley, defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie, tight end Gee Scott Jr., receiver Jeremiah Webb and quarterback Ben Wooldridge.
From May 9-11, Patriots rookies will participate in rookie minicamp. The period consists of non-contact, non-padded workouts, receive physical examinations and gain their first insight into the daily workings of the Patriots coaching staff. Per NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, the activities will not include contact or live tackling during on-field drills.
