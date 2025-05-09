Patriots Rookie Minicamp: 5 Storylines to Watch
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Pariots are poised to welcome their first NFL Draft class of a “new era” under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
From May 9-11, New England’s eleven-player draft class, 17 undrafted rookie free agents and several invitees will descend upon Gillette Stadium for rookie minicamp.
During this Period, Pats rookies will participate in non-contact, non-padded workouts, receive physical examinations and gain their first insight into the daily workings of the Patriots coaching staff. Per NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, the activities will not include contact or live tackling during on-field drills.
As the newest Patriots hit the practice fields, here is a quick primer of details on which Pats fans may want to keep a watchful eye.
Is Will Campbell Ready to Play Left Tackle?
While a thorough evaluation of offensive linemen is largely impossible before the start of padded practices, all eyes in Patriots Nation will be focused on the crown jewel of its 2025 draft class.
Considered the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. The 21-year-old left tackle is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, he is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Still, the biggest question surrounding Campbell is his and wingspan measurements. Having measured within minimal increments of the 33-inch standard arm length, some have questioned whether a move inside to guard may best accentuate his skill set. However, Campbell’s tenacity, strength and lateral movement may allow him to provide enough on-field evidence to support his earning the starting tackle position in short order.
Will TreVeyon Henderson Make an Immediate Impact on Patriots Offense?
Despite the presence of both Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson at the top of the positional depth chart, New England chose to invest their lone second-round draft on the play-making speedster out of Ohio State. Accordingly, his workouts will draw their share of attention throuhgout the three-day camp.
Though some Patriots fans initially believed round 2 to be a bit soon for addressing the team’s need at running back, merely one additional glance at Henderson’s prowess at running back confirms the Pats’ reasoning. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Buckeyes team captain should provide an exciting complement to Stevenson, New England’s presumed starting back. Expected to fill a third-down role in the Patriots’ backfield, Henderson is also an adept pass-catcher and above-average pass blocker. In short, he has the potential of becoming an explosive playmaker in Josh McDaniels’ offense.
Can Kyle Williams Become a Prominent Playmaker for Drake Maye?
Williams’ self-professed “electric” style of play is not only expected to add a dimension to the Patriots passing game, it will also be among the hottest topics throughout the weekend’s on-field sessions.
Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, the 22-year-old is also an adept route-runner. Williams’ possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field. If Williams is able to break free, he is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown.
Provided he works to improve upon last season’s 7.4 drop-percentage, he should provide Josh McDaniels’ offense with a big-play threat. Whether he possess both the talent and pro-level poise required to unseat one of the Pats’ veteran receivers on the depth chart remains to be seen. However the first step towards answering those questions will begin on Friday.
Will Len Larison Challenge for a Spot on the 53-Man Roster?
Although Henderson is almost certain to add some rookie pizzazz to New England’s running back room, Larison could become the second first-year rusher to make his presence felt within the positional group. As UC Davis’ all-time leader in career all-purpose yards, Larison carried the ball 284 times for 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024. He also added 62 catches for 847 yards and six scoring receptions. At 5’10” 209 pounds, Larison clearly relies more on talent than imposing size at the position. Still, his versatility and potential to break for big plays have some wondering whether the undrafted free-agent may earn a spot on the Pats’ roster as a multi-purpose back.
Is Braydn Swinson New England’s Biggest Draft “Steal?”
To date, Swinson has been the consensus draft “steal” of day three. However, he must perform on the field to try earn that distinction as the season approaches. The former LSU Tiger should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run. The 6’4” 255-pound edge rusher is capable of defending his field at all three levels and could be in line for a starting role as a rookie.
