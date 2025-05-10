Patriots Rookie WR Sends Strong Message
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie receiver Kyle Williams has been widely praised for his speed, athleticism and explosive play-making ability on the football field.
However, the Patriots pick at 69 in round three of the 2025 NFL Draft is intently focused on learning each intricate nuance of the pro game as he participates in the team’s rookie minicamp currently underway at Gillette Stadium.
"At this position, it's a craft. It's an art. You've got to take pride in your art,” Williams told reporters at the conclusion of Friday’s practice. “Just being able to have those little details is what's going to turn you from great to elite."
"I'm trying to be elite," he added.
Williams’ self-professed “electric” style of play is expected to add a dimension to the Patriots passing game which has been seldom seen in recent years. In theory, he should provide Josh McDaniels’ offense with a big-play threat who is capable of stretching the field.
Williams’ confidence is clearly supported by his impressive resume. Having split his collegiate career between Nevada and Washington State, the Baltimore, Maryland native played in 50 career games – 25 for the University of Nevada from 2020-22 and 25 for Washington State from 2023-24. During that span, he amassed 248 receptions for 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 17 rushing attempts for 87 yards. In 2024, Williams started all 13 games and led team with 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Still, Williams stats demonstrate only a portion of his potential. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, the 22-year-old is also an adept route-runner. He also possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field.
At his best, Williams is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown. In fact, the former Buckeye ended his first day of practice as a Patriot with an impressive catch down the sideline, which is certain to excite the masses within Patriots Nation.
Yet, the Pats exciting young playmaker — just hours removed fromofficially signing his rookie contract — remains steadfast in his determination to take his coaching and development in stride.
“To be coached by Coach Vrabel, Coach McDaniels … It’s been a blessing, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Williams said. “I’m taking it day by day, but I want to see the field … If I can see the field [as a rookie,] I'll be happy. See the field and learn the playbook, that's all I can do."
