Patriots DC Returns to Team Facility Amidst Cancer Battle

The New England Patriots received some joyous news ahead of their postseason debut against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who is currently battling prostate cancer, was present at the Patriots during Jan. 7 practice and was seen walking through the locker room during the media-access period. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has since been calling the plays for New England in Williams's absence. This latest development comes as the Patriots are currently preparing for their first playoff game at home since the 2019 season.

It was revealed back in Sept., 2025 that Williams had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

At that time, Williams was beginning the process of treatment, meeting with specialists and figuring out the best plan to get back to better health. The entire organization has rallied behind the DC, wearing warm-up/walk-in T-shirts honoring him ("T-Strong") in addition to head coach Mike Vrabel often times sporting a ribbon on his iconic game-day vests.

DC Terrell Williams Eyeing Return Amidst Cancer Diagnosis

Williams has served as one of Vrabel's closest aids for years. He joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel — as expected — in New England.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Vrabel previously said even while focusing on his health, Williams would be around in some capacity for the Patriots.

"I think Terrell is in good spirits,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium back in the fall. “I appreciate you all [the media] asking … Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. Thank you for asking."

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who has been focusing on his prostate cancer diagnosis, walks through the locker room during the media-access period. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 7, 2026

At 51, Williams previously collapsed during practice on Aug. 4 due to what the team said was dehydration.

New England Patriots On SI also reported in Dec. that Williams has remained involved in crafting the Patriots defensive strategy, actively speaking and interacting with his players and fellow coaches.

Quarterback Drake Maye – who is in contention and often viewed as favored for MVP — previously said Williams brings so much joy to the locker room.

“Coach T [Terrell Williams], it's awesome seeing him around,” Maye had said. “Anytime he's around, it brings joy to us. It brings joy to the locker room. It brings joy to see his face, see how he's doing. Just praying for him. He's continuing to fight, and what a story. It's been something for us to rally around and somebody to care about. Another thing is that it’s just bigger than football, and just props to him for seeing him in here a couple times throughout the year. It's been cool to see.”

New England's latest 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins gave the Pats their first 14-win campaign since 2016 and the 10-win jump from last year.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!