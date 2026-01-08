Star Patriots WR Nearly Quit Football

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is having a breakout year with the shockingly-successful rising team, but according to his recent essay, he almost gave it all up.

In an essay called "How The Hell Did I Get Here???" for The Players' Tribune, Boutte shared a story about nearly quitting football altogether. The heartwarming article, which begins with Boutte's struggles with gambling addiction while at LSU, details his love for football, his gratitude for the opportunity and his commitment to remaining hopeful, even in the darkness.

"My rookie year, I almost walked away from the game. Forreal," Boutte wrote. "[...] I was just so tired physically, mentally, emotionally, everything. One day during training camp, we were sitting in a meeting, and I just got up and left. I walked straight out the building. I told our GM that I was done with football. I didn’t want to play anymore. Of course, he called me and tried to convince me to re-think it. Then my agent called me. And I sat in my car and thought about it deep."

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) stretches during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I thought about whether or not I could live without it, whether I could walk away from the game and never look back. I’m a grown man, but I love football like a kid. I love it the same way I did when I was five. That part hasn’t changed, and never will. I was just in a bad spot."

Boutte Came Back Stronger Than Ever

Clearly, Boutte made the right call in the end, revealing that the memory of a slogan in the office of LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph -- "PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE COMES FROM THE HEART." -- helped bring him back down to earth in the moment.

The 23-year-old finds himself on a Pats team on the verge of their first playoff bid since 2022, and the young WR is a key piece of that puzzle. Boutte has 551 receiving yards this season with six touchdowns and an average 16.7 yards per reception -- fifth-best in the NFL.

In October, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel attributed the young man's emergence in 2025 to his growth as a teammate and communicator, describing him as a "personal, private guy", but praising him for developing trust in the coaching staff.

The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the upcoming Wild Card weekend, a matchup that promises to be interesting given the Pats' offensive prowess, the Chargers' defensive prowess, and injuries/illnesses presenting surprise challenges on both sides.

