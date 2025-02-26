Penn State's Abdul Carter Makes His Thoughts on Becoming No. 1 Pick Extremely Clear
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter believes he's the best player in the country. He also believes the best player in the country should be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. You can see where he's going with this.
Carter is among the players believed to be in the mix for the top selection in April's draft, as the Tennessee Titans weigh multiple quarterbacks, two-way star Travis Hunter and a potential trade down from the No. 1 spot.
“I feel like it’s very realistic,” Carter said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be drafted No. 1.”
Carter, who says he's at about 90% after suffering a shoulder injury in the Nittany Lions' Fiesta Bowl win against Boise State, won't participate in drills at the combine, opting instead to wait until Penn State's Pro Day. He does plan to attend the 2025 draft in Green Bay, and plans to be the first player to greet commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.
“It’s very important for me,” Carter said via ProFootballTalk. “That’s one of the goals I made before the season. It’s something I’ve always talked about. It’s what I’ve worked for. I feel like I’m getting close to that. I’ve just got to keep working, keep putting the effort in and I’m going to accomplish my dream.”
If he doesn't land with the Titans—or whichever team ultimately drafts first—Parsons is open to any team. The Philadelphia native called the Super Bowl "his final game as an Eagles fan" and would even embrace being drafted by the rival New York Giants at No. 3.
"Wherever I go, I want to earn it," Carter said.