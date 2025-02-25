Titans Coach Shares Take on Potential No. 1 Pick Travis Hunter's NFL Position
The Tennessee Titans sit in a very intriguing position with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. A team with a variety of needs, the Titans can attempt to trade down and accumulate assets, draft a potential franchise quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders or opt to select a "generational" two-way talent in cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Tennessee has held its cards close to the vest since securing the top pick. Coach Brian Callahan held a press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday as the NFL scouting combine gets underway, and addressed the possibility of adding Hunter atop the draft.
There's been plenty of debate whether the Colorado product can make the same impact on both sides of the ball in the NFL that he did in college. Callahan believes the Heisman winner can do just that, and said that it's hard to compare Hunter to other players that have dabbled in playing both sides of the ball, as he has an incredible number of reps at wide receiver and cornerback.
"It's very realistic. I think he's a unique player," Callahan said. "There's not a whole lot of other players you can compare what he's done. There's not many guys that've played that many snaps on both sides of the ball. And you watch his tape and you see his ability to play both at a very high level. So yeah, I think anybody that you talk to about him is going to say the same thing, that he's got the ability to play both. And then I think you're going to find out where he fits if you were to get him."
Cornerback is generally considered Hunter's best position at the next level, and if Tennessee drafts him, Callahan believes that he'd start him at cornerback first, bringing him along on the offensive side as he settles in.
"You've gotta start somewhere, you've gotta put your teeth in a position first. And then you see where you can add him in," Callahan said. "... I would say he probably starts at corner and then you find ways to interject him into the offense as he gets more comfortable, he plays more and more offensively. But I think corner's probably his starting point in my opinion—you might get varied opinions on that—and I think he's got a real role as a receiver."
Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while recording 36 tackles with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense for the Buffaloes in '24.