NFL Insider Says There’s Buzz About Titans Potentially Trading Out of No. 1 Pick at Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, winning tiebreakers with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants after all three teams finished at 3–14. Of course, there is no guarantee that the Titans remain atop the draft when the clock officially begins on April 25.
The shine is off former second-round pick Will Levis after a disappointing first two seasons as the Titans quarterback. Tennessee can certainly look to take a quarterback at the top of the draft, with Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders set to be selected within the first few picks. Neither is considered a generational talent entering the draft, however, and with so many other roster holes to fill, it may make sense for the Titans to explore trade options.
ESPN's Dan Graziano says that there is plenty of buzz around a potential Titans trade out of the top spot. If the team isn't enamored with Ward and Sanders, and could stock more draft capital by trading down, it may make more sense to give Levis one more shot or add a potential stopgap option like Sam Darnold or Justin Fields, Graziano writes. Aaron Rodgers has also been attached to the Titans as he mulls his future.
With plenty of other teams in the mix at quarterback, Tennessee could have a number of suitors for a trade.
"If they moved back to No. 2 (Browns) or No. 3 (Giants)—or even to No. 6 (Raiders) or No. 7 (Jets)—they could still land a franchise cornerstone player in the first round and be in position to address QB in next year's draft if necessary," Graziano writes.
Sanders has been frequently connected to both the Giants and Raiders, and he may not be the highest quarterback on the draft board for many teams, with Ward seen as a potentially more dynamic signal caller.
While picking at No. 1 is a rare, valuable opportunity for a franchise, the ability to leverage that pick into a slew of draft assets can help a team like the Titans accelerate their rebuild.