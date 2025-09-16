Pete Carroll Discusses Tom Brady's Role With Raiders Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns
During the Raiders' loss to the Chargers on Monday, minority owner Tom Brady was seen sitting in the coaches' box with a headset and tablet. As the camera panned to Brady, Peter Schrager of ESPN reported that Chip Kelly told him that he and Brady speak 2-3 times a week to go over film and the gameplan for the Raiders.
This report quickly sparked concern since Brady is also a color analyst for Fox. Since he meets with various teams in preparation to call games, many took Brady's involvement with the Raiders' game planning as a conflict of interest that gave the Raiders an unfair advantage.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll called the report "not accurate" after the game. He said, "That's not accurate. That's not accurate. We have conversations. I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom, regularly. We have a tremendous asset. We all get along, we respect each other, we just talk about life and football a little bit and whatever it becomes. He has great insight. We're lucky to have him as an owner."
On Monday, Carroll was asked about the concerns over Brady's role again. He responded, "I think Tom's really tried to honor that really strictly. With all respect to the situation of concerns like you're talking about, and I think he's been really good. He's not planning games with us, he's not talking to us about anything other than our conversations that we have that are, really, they're random. They're not set up, they're not structured in any way. He knows, he's very respectful of what he does otherwise. He's of the opinion that he doesn't want to be that kind of a factor, so he's not."
The NFL released a statement Monday clarifying that Brady remains banned from attending practices or production meetings at a team's facilities, and can only participate in meetings or interview a player off-site.