Pete Carroll to Hire Son Brennan to Raiders' Coaching Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders are filling out their coaching staff after hiring Pete Carroll as the organization's new head coach. The 73-year-old will reportedly be bringing a familiar face with him to Las Vegas.
According to multiple reports, Carroll is set to hire his son Brennan as the Raiders' offensive line coach. Brennan had served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Washington Huskies in 2024, and had previously spent time on his father's coaching staff as the Seattle Seahawks' run-game coordinator and assistant O-line coach from 2015 to 2020.
Brennan, 45, has also spent time with the USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes and Arizona Wildcats throughout a lengthy coaching career.
He played football at the college level, too. In 2000 and '01, Carroll was a tight end at Pitt where he recorded four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown across two seasons, featuring in 21 total games.
"I want to congratulate Brennan on being the offensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders... BC and I have been together 2011, 2012, 2021-24, so for six years... It's been a great partnership and I'm super excited for BC and for Pete in their next endeavor over at the Raiders," said Washington head coach Jedd Fisch.
The Huskies also saw defensive coordinator Steve Belichick leave the program this offseason to join his father Bill Belichick's coaching staff at UNC.