Pete Carroll Set for Interview With Second NFL Team After Talking With Bears
After reportedly interviewing for the Chicago Bears' coaching vacancy, veteran coach Pete Carroll is said to have lined up a second interview with a different team.
Carroll will interview for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job next week, according to a Thursday evening report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Raiders went 4-13 in 2024—their worst record since 2014, when the team was still located in Oakland. Las Vegas fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday and general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday.
Carroll, 73, coached the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to '23. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion left the Seahawks on Jan. 10, 2024 in what Seattle described as a mutual separation (Carroll, for his part, suggested the Seahawks forced him out).
Aside from his Seattle successes, Carroll won two AP national titles at USC and coached the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the 1990s.