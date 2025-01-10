SI

Pete Carroll Set for Interview With Second NFL Team After Talking With Bears

The veteran coach is busy this cycle.

Patrick Andres

Pete Carroll before the Seahawks' 21–20 win over the Cardinals on Jan. 7, 2024.
Pete Carroll before the Seahawks' 21–20 win over the Cardinals on Jan. 7, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After reportedly interviewing for the Chicago Bears' coaching vacancy, veteran coach Pete Carroll is said to have lined up a second interview with a different team.

Carroll will interview for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job next week, according to a Thursday evening report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Raiders went 4-13 in 2024—their worst record since 2014, when the team was still located in Oakland. Las Vegas fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday and general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday.

Carroll, 73, coached the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to '23. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion left the Seahawks on Jan. 10, 2024 in what Seattle described as a mutual separation (Carroll, for his part, suggested the Seahawks forced him out).

Aside from his Seattle successes, Carroll won two AP national titles at USC and coached the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the 1990s.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL