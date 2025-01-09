Raiders Fire GM Tom Telesco After One Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are enacting a full reset this offseason.
Two days after parting ways with head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders announced Thursday that they also fired general manager Tom Telesco after one season.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Tom Telesco of his duties as general manager," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best."
Telesco was hired as the Raiders' general manager in January 2024. Las Vegas struggled to a 4–13 record in 2024, much in part to its struggles at the quarterback position as Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew flip-flopped as the starter due to injuries and poor performances.
Telesco led the front office in the 2024 NFL draft and used the No. 13 pick to select Georgia star Brock Bowers, who went on to break NFL rookie records as a tight end with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
The 52-year-old Telesco was hired by Las Vegas a few weeks after he was fired by the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2023. Over 11 seasons as the Chargers' general manager, the team went 88–108 and won two playoff games in 2013 and '18.
The Raiders will now begin a search for a new general manager and head coach. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have significant influence over both decisions.