Pete Carroll Tabs a Familiar Face As Raiders Defensive Coordinator for 2025
Patrick Graham is returning to the Las Vegas Raiders as defensive coordinator, teaming up with newly hired head coach Pete Carroll. Graham became the Raiders' DC before the 2022 season. He initially worked under Josh McDaniels, then stayed on with Antonio Pierce, who was fired after the Raiders finished 4–13 last season.
Raiders on SI's Hondo Carpenter confirmed that Graham is re-signing with Las Vegas:
Graham's return is a big win for Carroll and his new staff as he takes the reigns in Las Vegas. Graham interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching vacancy, which was later filled by Liam Coen. With Carroll's arrival, Graham could have left for other DC openings.
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane told Carpenter about Graham's importance to the staff during a recent exclusive interview.
"He is not a faker," Spillane said via Raiders on SI. "When he puts in the work, he is a Yale-educated, very bright, smart young man who works 18 hours a day. I know that's not even physically possible, but when he says he's putting in the work, he puts in the work. Which obviously garners respect from me and every teammate we have."
Before joining the Raiders, Graham was the DC for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and then the New York Giants' assistant head coach and DC from 2020 to '21.