BREAKING: Raiders On SI Confirms Patrick Graham is Re-Signing with Team
The Las Vegas Raiders will be retaining the services of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, as Las Vegas Raiders On SI has confirmed.
Our Hondo Carpenter made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The retainment of Graham is huge for new head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek. Graham had interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars twice and there seemed to be a sentiment that he could leave the Silver and Black for a head coaching job or lateral move as a coordinator.
Graham has been defensive coordinator for the Raiders since 2022; before that, he was defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants for brief stints. Graham well-respected around the NFL as one of the league's best defensive minds.
His re-signing his huge for the culture that Carroll is trying to cultivate, as Graham is a driven competitor and detail-stressing leader who has the respect and admiration of key figures in the locker room -- namely All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and linebacker Robert Spillane.
The latter told Carpenter in a recent exclusive just how vital Graham was to the team.
"He is not a faker," Spillane said. "When he puts in the work, he is a Yale-educated, very bright, smart young man who works 18 hours a day. I know that's not even physically possible, but when he says he's putting in the work, heputs in the work. Which obviously garners respect from me and every teammate we have."
Keeping Graham increases the likelihood that Crosby and Spillane stay in the desert, as both are nearing a contractual crossroads; Crosby is due for a re-signing soon (with a "potential out" in 2025 per Spotrac) and Spillane is set to be a free agent in March.
One of Graham's proteges, defensive line coach Rob Leonard, is a rising name as a defensive coordinator candidate and the Raiders have received interest from other teams in interviewing him.
Carroll is known as a world-class recruiter, a label he has carried since his time with the USC Trojans. By keeping Graham, and likely keeping Leonard, Carroll has once again shown his prowess to sell his vision.
