Pete Carroll Explains How Tom Brady Influenced His Decision to Join Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big-time move when they hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach. For much of the last two decades the Raiders have been dysfunctional and inconsistent, but now have a strong foundation to turn the corner with a proven coach in Carroll.
The Raiders weren't exactly an attractive coaching job. They went 4-13 last season, didn't have a franchise quarterback, and had plenty of holes across the roster. Las Vegas did make one move though that helped lure Carroll to coach the team—letting Tom Brady purchase a minority stake in the franchise last fall.
Bringing in Brady to the ownership group made the Raiders a much more attractive job opportunity to Carroll, who wants to inject Brady's mentality into the organization.
"When Tom came on board here, it changed my outlook to come here," Carroll said during an appearance on Brock & Salt. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong, big factor with John Spytek as well. ... We're trying to infuse Tom's mentality. We're trying to bring it into the organization because it's so good, so unique, so one of a kind. I think it helps us have the opportunity to have a one of a kind franchise."
Carroll also noted that though Brady isn't often at the facilities, he speaks with him "pretty regularly" over the phone and raved about the conversations they've had.
"We're phone buddies," Carroll said. "We've talked a ton of times. Talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is. He's the all-time competitor. It's not just how he played, it's how he lives and how he sees the world and attacks every opportunity that he has. We're so eye-to-eye on that, it's been a blast. That's really been fun. The challenge of it is to bring that mentality and connect it to an entire franchise."
The Raiders believe they have the pieces in place to achieve better results in the future. Between Brady, Spytek, Carroll, and the additions of players like Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas could and should show considerable improvement this season. They might not become playoff contenders right away, but at least on paper, they have set themselves up well going forward.