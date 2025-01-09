Peter King Thinks Aaron Rodgers Would Be Good Fit With Current Playoff Team in 2025
Aaron Rodgers's second season with the Jets came to end last Sunday when he led New York to a win over the Miami Dolphins at home.
Now the NFL world waits to find out if that was the last game of his legendary career or if he will come back in 2025. And if he does return, which team will that be with?
Legendary NFL insider Peter King weighed in on Rodgers's next possible move this week, saying the QB could be the perfect fit for a current AFC playoff team.
That franchise? The Pittsburgh Steelers.
King thinks Russell Wilson has "hit a wall" and Rodgers would be easy to plug in and could possibly make the team a serious contender.
“If I were the Pittsburgh Steelers, knowing that I’ve got Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, I got guys on defense with their expiration dates not long in the future, I would want to come in and try to get a quarterback who could make me competitive with Baltimore and Cincinnati in 2025," King said on this week's Let’s Go podcast episode. "And that guy, to me, is Aaron Rodgers.”
The Steelers have lost four straight games heading into the playoffs and face a loaded Baltimore Ravens team Saturday night. Could a loss there lead to a big move by Pittsburgh?
We'll have to wait and see.