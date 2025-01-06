Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Shared Wholesome Moment After Potential Last Game Together
Now that the New York Jets' season is over, everyone will be waiting with bated breath to hear what's next for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
What was initially believed to be a brief but presumably brilliant swan song in New York has turned into a tragically sour stint for the Super Bowl champion, who spent his first season on the sidelines with a torn Achilles and his second putting up some of the worst statistical performances of his career. And now that the year is over, everyone wants to know whether he (and the Jets front office) will give it another go—or if the future Hall of Famer is done for good.
Well, if he does hang it up, at least he ended with a four-touchdown win against the Miami Dolphins, after which he walked off the field—for possibly the last time—with longtime teammate Davante Adams.
As the Jets migrated to the locker room, Rodgers found and briefly embraced his friend before chatting and strolling toward the tunnel. Watch that sweet interaction below:
Adams was traded to New York in hopes of recreating the famed connection he and Rogers had in Green Bay. While the change-up wasn't as electric as they would have hoped, the pair has nonetheless clinched the third-most touchdowns by any quarterback-wideout pair in NFL history, behind Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison and Steve Young-Jerry Rice, per ESPN.