Peyton Manning Defended J.J. McCarthy After He Took His First Career Sack
J.J. McCarthy made his regular season NFL debut on Monday Night Football as the Vikings took on the Bears in Week 1. Things started... slowly.
Minnesota went three-and-out on their first two drives, punted on four of their first six drives, and gained 80 yards for just four first downs in the first half.
McCarthy completed 5-of-8 passes for 48 yards and was sacked twice, including on his very first drive. And while the play ended the drive, Peyton Manning defended the Vikings rookie taking the sack on the ManningCast, saying even he didn't recognize the coverage that caused him to hold the ball.
“Eli, I can tell ya, I played 18 years, I thought it was man, they confused me," said Manning. "I can promise you J.J. McCarthy thought it was man. I know he was confused."
The good news for McCarthy is that the Bears offense wasn't that much better, and the Vikings only trailed by four at halftime.