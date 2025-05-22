Peyton Manning Posts Heartfelt Message Following Death of Colts Owner Jim Irsay
The Indianapolis Colts relayed some sad news on Wednesday evening, announcing that their longtime owner Jim Irsay had died at age 65.
Irsay inherited the Colts after his father's passing in 1997 and held the role as owner and CEO ever since. He was previously the team's general manager from '84-'96.
Following the announcement of his passing, an abundance of messages poured in across social media for the league legend, with none more prominent than that from NFL Hall of Famer and former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning:
"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, 18."
Manning was drafted by the Colts with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft and spent the first 14 seasons of his career under Irsay's reign in Indy. The team won Super Bowl XLI with him under center—the only championship they captured with Irsay as owner.