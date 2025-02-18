Peyton Manning Shares Advice for Travis Kelce As Chiefs Great Mulls Retirement
Peyton Manning made a notable appearance during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on Sunday, jokingly imploring the show's creator Lorne Michaels against retirement. Based on an interview he gave while in New York for the momentous show, his words may have had a second target as well: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Manning told E! News that he hopes Kelce takes the time he needs to make a decision on his future, but that he selfishly hopes the future Hall of Famer comes back for one more season.
"I hope he takes some time and he doesn’t make a rushed decision," said Manning. "So, the last thing you want to do is say, ‘O.K., I’m going to make a decision now. Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then.
"I hope he comes back and plays. He's fun to watch, but he’s got to do what’s best for him."
Kelce's Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, ending the franchise's hopes at the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat. Manning, on the other hand, was able to retire in 2016 after winning it all, as his Denver Broncos took down the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
It was an ideal opportunity for Manning to ride into the sunset. The 2015 season was one of the worst of his career on an individual level, but a stout Broncos defense helped him go out as a winner.
Kansas City reportedly hopes for a Kelce decision by "around March 14," just a few days after the start of the new league year. The tight end is owed $11.5 million if he's on the Chiefs roster on March 15.