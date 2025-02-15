Philadelphia Eagles Regular Season in Pictures
Sports Illustrated looks back at the road the Philadelphia Eagles took en route to making the playoffs and winning the second Super Bowl title in franchise history, in pictures. MVP Jalen Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley are also featured on the cover of SI's Super Bowl LIX Commemorative Issue, which fans can purchase here.
The Birds began the 2024 regular season looking shaky but gathered strength as the year progressed and emerged as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
Sept. 6
Eagles 34, Packers 29: The season started with a shootout in São Paulo, as the Eagles went down to Brazil and edged out a team they would beat decisively in the playoffs.
Sept. 16
Falcons 22, Eagles 21: Cam Jurgens moved from guard to center to replace the retired Jason Kelce and filled the role ably, although on this night the Eagles dropped a winnable game to Atlanta.
Sept. 22
Eagles 15, Saints 12: Dallas Goedert’s big night (10 catches, 170 yards) helped the Birds cool off a New Orleans team that had started the 2024 season with two dominant wins.
Sept. 29
Buccaneers 33, Eagles 16: Rookie Quinyon Mitchell (27) continued to impress, but with both starting receivers out, Philadelphia stumbled into the bye week.
Oct. 13
Eagles 20, Browns 16: Brandon Graham and the defense looked strong, as Cleveland’s only touchdown came on the return of a blocked field goal.
Oct. 20
Eagles 28, Giants 3: A.J. Brown had 89 yards receiving, including a 41-yard TD, as the Birds enjoyed their first comfortable win of the season—against Saquon Barkley’s former team.
Oct. 27
Eagles 37, Bengals 17: Jalen Hurts was locked in, passing for 236 yards on 16-of-20 attempts, and he accounted for four TDs.
Nov. 3
Eagles 28, Jaguars 23: Nakobe Dean’s end-zone interception of a Trevor Lawrence pass with 1:42 remaining helped preserve a win in which Philadelphia missed three two-point conversions.
Nov. 10
Eagles 34, Cowboys 6: Linebacker Zack Baun forced two fumbles and the Eagles generated five turnovers as they dominated a spiralling Dallas team on the road.
Nov. 14
Eagles 26, Commanders 18: Reed Blankenship came up with an interception—one of four he had on the season—to help snuff out Washington’s hopes of a fourth-quarter comeback.
Nov. 24
Eagles 37, Rams 20: Saquon Barkley ripped off TD runs of 70 and 72 yards on his way to setting a franchise record for yards rushing in a game with 255—the ninth-highest total in NFL history.
Dec. 1
Eagles 24, Ravens 19: Cooper DeJean’s open-field planting of Baltimore’s Derrick Henry was the signature moment of this win—and helped make a name for the rookie cornerback.
Dec. 8
Eagles 22, Panthers 16: Grant Calcaterra had plenty to celebrate after the third-year tight end scored his first career touchdown to put Philadelphia ahead of Carolina to stay in the fourth quarter.
Dec. 15
Eagles 27, Steelers 13: DeVonta Smith had 11 catches for 109 yards and a TD as Philadelphia showcased its air attack; fellow receiver A.J. Brown also topped100 yards on the day.
Dec. 22
Commanders 36, Eagles 33: Jake Elliott had a strong game with four field goals, but Jalen Hurts ended his day early with a concussion and the Eagles suffered a sloppy loss.
Dec. 29
Eagles 41, Cowboys 7: With Hurts out, the task of running the offense fell to Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee (16), whose two touchdown passes helped Philadelphia clinch the NFC East.
Jan. 5
Eagles 20, Giants 13: Jahan Dotson, acquired from the Commanders in August, had a quiet season but caught seven balls for 94 yards against New York as most starters rested.