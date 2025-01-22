Philadelphia Mayor Fumbles Eagles Chant During Press Conference: ‘E-L-G-S-E-S!’
People make mistakes—big ones, small ones, spelling-related ones. New York Giants owner John Mara not paying Saquon Barkley, for example, would count as a big one. By comparison, Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker hilariously flubbing the classic Eagles chant last weekend in front of a crowd of people would fall in the latter category.
Parker, a first-term mayor of Philly, gathered outside with city officials to talk about winter storm preparations ahead of the Eagles’ home divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
At the end of the news conference, Parker tried to lead a fired-up Eagles chant which backfired in a rather embarrassing way:
“Let me hear you all say: E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!” Parker said at the podium. “Let’s go Birds!”
She and A.J. Brown can have a laugh about that one in book club.
Parker was good-natured enough to make fun of her own gaffe later:
“The status quo is not acceptable in the Parker administration. We don’t promise perfection, I’m so happy that I never have especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right,” Parker said.
It happens to everybody.