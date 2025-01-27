Philly Police Investigating Gun Firing, Vehicle Strike During Eagles Fans' Celebrations
Philadelphia police are reportedly investigating multiple incidents that happened in the midst of or adjacent to congregating Eagles fans on Sunday night.
Several people were injured after an individual drove a car through a crowd of celebrating fans in North Philly on Sunday night, local outlets have reported.
The driver hit a group of people at the intersection of North Broad and Spring Garden around 9:30 p.m., roughly three hours after the Birds defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, per NBC 10.
Authorities said on social media that the incident does not appear intentional at this time. The three pedestrians who were hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries, per news reports, and a driver is in custody, per police.
In addition to the vehicle strike, authorities are said to be investigating an alleged gun firing that also occurred amid a celebrating crowd of fans. In a video of the moment shared to social media, a person is seen lifting their arm into the air and firing off three shots before a bystander says, "I believe that was a gun."
No one was hurt and it is unclear if the gunman was firing real bullets and/or had malicious intent. But the Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed that its Northeast Detective Division is investigating the incident. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
And in yet another moment of violence, a man was also stabbed during a postgame argument near Lincoln Financial Field, per NBC 10.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the leg after arguing with a 34-year-old man. The former was then taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. An arrest has been made, though the suspect's name has not been made public.