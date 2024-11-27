Picture of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Celebrating Chiefs SB Win Makes Time's 2024 Photo List
Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has taken the world by storm since they were first linked during the 2023 season. That season, which saw the international pop star attend multiple Chiefs games in person, ended on an extreme high note as the Chiefs secured their third title in five years at Super Bowl LVIII.
Swift was in attendance for the Big Game, which was played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. After the win as the confetti was falling down, Swift went onto the field to celebrate with her boyfriend.
There were many pictures captured in those moments on the field as Swift and Kelce hugged, kissed and walked around celebrating together. One picture in particular of the couple kissing with dozens of photographers surrounding them made Time's Top 100 Photos of 2024 list this week.
The photo perfectly encapsulates how big of an impact their relationship has had in the pop culture world.