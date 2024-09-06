Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Were All Smiles Leaving Arrowhead After Chiefs Win
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2024 season with a thrilling 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that came right down to the wire. The two-time defending champions looked in midseason form during the win. They also had one of their biggest fans at the game—Taylor Swift.
The pop star was back in a luxury box with the Kelce family and watched as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, caught three passes for 34 receiving yards.
After the game the power couple was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium, holding hands and smiling for fans who were so excited to see them.
Here was that scene:
The Chiefs will be back at home in Week 2 when they host the Bengals in what should be a fun, early-season showdown. We'll have to wait and see if Swift will be there for that one, too.