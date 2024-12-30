Photojournalist Captures Perfect Shot of Eagles’ Pick-Six Celebration
The Philadelphia Eagles were firing on all cylinders in their dominant Sunday win over the Dallas Cowboys. As it turns out, one photographer on the sidelines was just as locked in as the team was.
In the first quarter, Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson jumped a route, picked off Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, and ran it all the way back for a touchdown to open up the day’s scoring.
Meanwhile, in the end zone where Gardner-Johnson was making a break for it, photojournalist Casey Kuhn of CBS Philadelphia was ready with his camera. CJGJ ran straight to Kuhn and celebrated for the camera with a little dance.
Fellow CBS journalist Pat Gallen shared video of his workmate’s the shot on social media.
Eagles fans online shared the video, and their delight with it.
With the win, the Eagles secured the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading into the postseason.