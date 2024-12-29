Saquon Barkley Had No Idea What Division Champions Receive After Eagles Won NFC East
Not only did Eagles running back Saquon Barkley break the 2,000-yard rushing mark on Sunday afternoon—but he's also a division champion for the first time in his career. With a dominant 41-7 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, Philadelphia won the NFC East for the fourth time since 2017.
While Barkley has been to the playoffs once before—back in 2022 with the Giants—it was as a wild-card team, not as a division champ. As such, the running back had no idea that division winners receive commemorative hats and t-shirts from the NFL following the accomplishment.
“I’m happy," he said following the victory. "It’s my first hat and t-shirt game. I didn’t even know that was a thing.”
While winning the NFC East is the first box to check, Barkley went on to say that the Eagles are looking for bigger and better.
"We all know what the goal is."
Barkley's 167 rushing yards on Sunday afternoon put him over 2,000 yards on the ground for the season. He's just the ninth player in NFL history to do so, and will need 101 yards next weekend to break Eric Dickerson's all-time record of 2,105.
The 13-3 Eagles will take on the New York Giants in their Week 18 season finale from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.