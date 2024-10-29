NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Slide, Falcons Soar After Week 8
Welcome to the latest edition of the power rankings. The early slate of games this week ended with a handful of incredible games. The afternoon slate ended with the moment of the year. And Sunday Night Football featured the Cowboys against a team that wasn’t the Giants or Browns, so we knew we could relax and watch them pretend to mount an effort. It’s like ending the night with your favorite sitcom episode you know by heart.
In a lot of ways, it was the perfect fall Sunday; the only reasonable alternative to staring at the changing color of leaves or inhaling more cider donuts.
Ranking the power this season has brought me great joy and an abundance of gratitude. It’s fun to talk football with you, especially on a morning such as this. Let’s get to it.
1. Detroit Lions (6–1)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last week’s result: beat Tennessee, 52–14
This week: at Green Bay
One thing I love about Dan Campbell is that when he walks to the podium for a press conference, he grabs it by the shoulders like someone he bullied in high school. When he’s about to start talking, he’s there. When I was reporting for the magazine on Campbell and the Lions for our football preview issue, there was a note about the beauty in the way he meanders through talking points—sometimes with no conclusion or meaning. It’s with that in mind that his weekly Game Balls segment is a must watch for me. This team has to keep winning.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7–0)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last week’s result: beat Las Vegas, 27–20
This week: vs. Tampa Bay
The Joshua Uche trade was another clean single for the Chiefs’ front office, which catches a lot of flak—even from me—for perceived inaction. However, Uche was a hidden gem around the trade deadline a year ago and I think he fits in well with this front of amoebic, talented individuals who can be in a million different places, rush the quarterback situationally and muddy up life for opposing QBs and coordinators hoping to gash this team with easy completions.
3. Buffalo Bills (6–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last week’s result: beat Seattle, 31–10
This week: vs. Miami
This is two great weeks in a row for Keon Coleman. And while I certainly was not a fan of Buffalo handing Kansas City Xavier Worthy in the draft, I can understand a world in which both teams made the perfect choice for them. In building an offense around Josh Allen, Buffalo wants the same kind of receiver profile the Panthers once coveted for Cam Newton, and Coleman is turning into the kind of physical power forward who can dominate smaller defenders.
4. Washington Commanders (6–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6
Last week’s result: beat Chicago, 18–15
This week: at New York Giants
Full thoughts on the Commanders here. I’ll follow with this: I did not see a holding call, or at least one that you would unholster the flag for, on that final drive. Sure, by the letter of the law, there was a hand on the back, but this was a coaching issue on Chicago’s part. Washington took advantage. And, I’ll credit Dan Quinn here. People make fun of his Pete Carroll-reminiscent relentless positivity, but boy does that resonate when you’re trying to get into position for a one-in-a-million Hail Mary and you have to do a ton of little things right.
5. Green Bay Packers (6–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: beat Jacksonville, 30–27
This week: vs. Detroit
I thought that out of all Xavier McKinney’s interceptions, this one on Trevor Lawrence was one of the coolest. We hear a lot about quarterbacks moving safeties, but the inverse isn’t talked about a lot. McKinney influenced a bad ball and scooped it up for himself. This Packers defense is everything it should have been over the past handful of years and, finally realized in its potential, is the backbone of these stunning Malik Willis-led victories. All that said, the injury report is one to watch in Green Bay this week.
6. Minnesota Vikings (5–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5
Last week’s result: lost to Los Angeles Rams, 30–20
This week: vs. Indianapolis
Christian Darrisaw’s injury is a worst-case scenario kind of deal for the Vikings. Sam Darnold has one of the best yards per attempt ratings in the NFL against the blitz and, generally, is one of the least impacted quarterbacks in the NFL when faced with a blitz and one of the 10 highest graded quarterbacks against the blitz this season, according to Pro Football Focus. While some quarterbacks enjoy a cleaner pocket percentage, losing a franchise tackle is going to create some chaos.
7. Baltimore Ravens (5–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
Last week’s result: lost to Cleveland, 29–24
This week: vs. Denver
Over the last four weeks, only five teams have a worst EPA (expected points surrendered per down) rating against the pass than Baltimore. We knew that by looking at the injury report, but watching Jameis Winston perforate this unit and sneak out a win on an afternoon where Lamar Jackson was not devastatingly erratic is a tough pill to swallow. Baltimore was also far less efficient when trying to start drives with a tone-setting run, and a big chunk of Derrick Henry’s total on Sunday came from one big play.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last week’s result: beat the New York Giants, 26–18
This week: bye
Defense, special teams and field goal kicking are weapons in the hands of Mike Tomlin and mere phases in the hands of anyone else. Watching the Steelers, I understand the language of our forefathers and mothers who romanticized the tiring, every-down violence of the game they grew up with. I imagine I, too, will bore my kids—or strangers on a Martz bus—about prime time Steelers games that make a 35-point over/under feel insurmountable.
Also: Are we opening up the QB conversation again this week?
9. San Francisco 49ers (4–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11
Last week’s result: beat Dallas, 30–24
This week: bye
This was the kind of game the 49ers needed as they hit a merciful bye week in which all of their players should be placed in permanent ice baths. The division is setting up incredibly well for meaningful, late-season clashes between Shanahan and Sean McVay and Shanahan and Dan Campbell. Hopefully, San Francisco will emerge from the bye with a full-strength Christian McCaffrey.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (5–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14
Last week’s result: beat Cincinnati, 37–17
This week: vs. Jacksonville
The Eagles went from a near second quarter pick-six on a third-and-3 down by a touchdown to a renaissance drive on the following possession with a third-and-16 conversion to A.J. Brown, a Shane Steichen-era QB draw and a tush push touchdown. Hallelujah, the Eagles are back. Also, this Cooper DeJean tackle on Ja’Marr Chase has powerful healing properties and, if the Eagles end up making a deep run to the postseason, we will run that ad nauseam.
11. Houston Texans (6–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9
Last week’s result: beat Indianapolis, 23–20
This week: at New York Jets
For the last two weeks, defenses have been coming at C.J. Stroud and exposing some serious soft spots in that Houston offensive line. Stroud is the fourth-most pressured quarterback in the NFL, and while he’s Joe Burrow/Lamar Jackson good against muddy backfields this season, there has to be a reason why so many opposing coordinators think this is the way to finally break Houston’s offense. Of course, with another potentially significant injury to the team’s receiving corps, it could soon be open season on this unit.
12. Atlanta Falcons (5–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 18
Last week’s result: beat Tampa Bay, 31–26
This week: vs. Dallas
Few quarterbacks—no seriously, like two—have been better than Kirk Cousins over the past four weeks. And with another throttling of a Todd Bowles defense, we see the inherent value in continuing to invest in someone like Cousins while backstopping him with a dynamic young replacement to eventually take the reins. Cousins can nestle into the psyche of certain defensive coordinators and pry open the weak spots. A sweep of the Buccaneers has massive ramifications for a ho-hum division that will come down to these two teams.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (4–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 19
Last week’s result: beat New Orleans, 26–8
This week: at Cleveland
The Chargers’ post-Brandon Staley identity was certainly not one I would have predicted. Sans Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, the stars of this team are the drone-like Ladd McConkey and the absolutely horrifying 300-pound fullback, Scott Matlock. Staley knew this team had to be tougher but struggled to find the right fits for these pieces. The Chargers are not perfect but they’re starting to make some sense. This week’s Browns matchup, with the surging Broncos also facing a difficult test, is quietly fascinating.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13
Last week’s result: lost to Atlanta, 31–26
This week: at Kansas City
Let’s calm down with our Buccaneers obituaries. Yes, the next few weeks are going to be difficult with back-to-back games against the Chiefs and post-bye 49ers. Tampa Bay is very likely the first team to get a look at Christian McCaffrey in this Shanahan 2.0 offense. However, after their own bye, it’s the Giants, Carolina and Las Vegas in three straight weeks. A MyPillow-like stretch for a team that could use it.
15. Los Angeles Rams (3–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 22
Last week’s result: beat Minnesota, 30–20
This week: at Seattle
A stunning performance by the Rams with a full battery of offensive playmakers on deck now and a 10-day extended rest before taking another crack at it this weekend against the Seahawks. Seattle, Miami and New England make up a very winnable runway for the Rams, who only sit a game out of first place in the NFC West.
16. Indianapolis Colts (4–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last week’s result: lost to Houston, 23–20
This week: at Minnesota
I’m keeping the Colts relatively high because I’m anticipating a switch at the quarterback position this week. That’s not a report, that’s just common sense. I respect Anthony Richardson for taking himself out for the betterment of the team and as a reporter, I have to love his candor in admitting that he was simply tired, which is why he called for the hook. That said, I am not someone who requires oxygen and an ice bath to block for this guy all game without the luxury of doing the same. Steichen has to move now—and I don’t think winning the division is out of the conversation.
17. Arizona Cardinals (4–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 17
Last week’s result: beat Miami, 28–27
This week: vs. Chicago
While I disagree with this X account’s interpretation of the play, seeing Marvin Harrison Jr. gain separation from one of the great cornerbacks in modern NFL history is a kind of seminal moment for the rookie (Miami’s defense needs some help, man). But this win was about more than Harrison and Kyler Murray. It’s a tide-turning, emotional victory. Budda Baker getting in Tyreek Hill’s face at the beginning of this one showed that the Cardinals are not laying down for anyone. I think the message was received.
18. Chicago Bears (4–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12
Last week’s result: lost to Washington, 18–15
This week: at Arizona
If Matt Eberflus thought inheriting Caleb Williams and managing expectations was going to be difficult, just wait until he has to dig this team out of this emotional well. What do you do with the player who was taunting the opposing fans during the game-losing play? How do you explain away your own miscues? How do you keep the ship from leaving the dock and floating aimlessly at sea?
19. Seattle Seahawks (4–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10
Last week’s result: lost to Buffalo, 31–10
This week: vs. Buffalo
The Seahawks remind me of the reverse-49ers in that, if the game is drifting away from an opportunity for their defense to be a showpiece, their plan is fatally flawed. Like the 49ers when they have to simply throw prayer darts, Seattle cannot run the finer points of its designer defense whilst getting gashed minus a run game. The inconsistencies in that phase have to be maddening for Mike Macdonald.
20. Cincinnati Bengals (3–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last week’s result: lost to Philadelphia, 37–17
This week: vs. Las Vegas
When Joe Burrow converted a third-and-22 to Mike Gesicki in the second quarter with one of those deceptively amazing, draw out the play then shoot a dart between a defender’s hand passes, I thought that the Bengals had finally exorcized something and would put some distance between themselves and the Eagles. Instead, this gave way to a familiar refrain: a failure to both run and stop the run. I wonder if, this offseason, Zac Taylor reaches into his Rams-ian past for some inspiration as to how he can tie the run and pass together more intricately and solve some of these woes.
21. Denver Broncos (5–3)
Last week’s ranking: No. 20
Last week’s result: beat Carolina, 28–14
This week: at Baltimore
The Broncos, like the Saints earlier this year, are feeling themselves after two wins against extremely subpar opponents (in this case, a Derek Carr-less Saints team and the Carolina Panthers). Sean Payton has certainly been enjoying himself. Let’s check in after back-to-back road games against the Ravens and Chiefs. On another note, I wrote about this Sunday but it deserves a second mention: Ja’Quan McMililan had one of the more impressive picks I’ve seen all season.
22. Dallas Cowboys (3–4)
Last week’s ranking: No. 21
Last week’s result: lost to San Francisco, 30–24
This week: at Atlanta
This defense was stomped out in the second half. It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys held a lead at one point in this game before George Kittle bullied through a handful of defenders and set up a physical touchdown run. On the Kittle touchdown, a hard legal pick hammered home the point. Dak Prescott majored in turnover worthy plays and was a few dropped picks away from having one of his worst games in quite some time.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 28
Last week’s result: lost to Green Bay, 30–27
This week: at Philadelphia
A strange take, but also now that half the league is 2–6 we had to make some adjustments and bump up some clubs that were clearly not deserving in the traditional sense (Power Rankings used to mean something, dammit). Trevor Lawrence was awesome in the fourth quarter of this game after he fumbled the ball and the Jaguars gave up a short touchdown to Tucker Kraft. And he was awesome without his best wide receivers. If we can get that player for four quarters I’m not ruling out a run for Jacksonville yet.
24. Miami Dolphins (2–5)
Last week’s ranking: No. 25
Last week’s result: lost to Arizona, 28–27
This week: at Buffalo
The Dolphins lost but did anyone else feel the world restored when watching Tua Tagovailoa perform roughly four perfectly coordinated backfield handoffs amid a flurry of motion and hit fullback Alec Ingold for a first down on a wide open swing pass? Anyway, I thought the Dolphins were a Jordan Poyer pick away from putting Arizona out on Sunday. Poyer just missed a Kyler Murray toss (a tough angle, not blaming Poyer) and a few plays later, a ball rockets off Tagovailoa’s hands and through the back of the end zone.
25. New York Giants (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 27
Last week’s result: lost to Pittsburgh, 26–18
This week: vs. Washington
I have always admired John Mara for coming out as he does in the middle of difficult seasons and declaring his coaches safe. I think this is good for stability and it’s a nice lightning rod maneuver that many owners feel they are too wealthy and important for. An owner in this market taking pressure off a coach instead of firing him five games into the season and blowing up his franchise. Imagine that. The one challenge for Brian Daboll now is to win enough games to keep that faith from wavering. Or, simply, fend off a kind of public miscue that hurts the brand. We saw Joe Judge get similar assurances but squander them with rough performances at the podium.
26. New York Jets (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
Last week’s result: lost to New England, 25–22
This week: vs. Houston
On The MMQB podcast this week, colleague Albert Breer brought up the Patriots’ two-point conversion as a moment that showed him that the Jets had called it quits. I went back and watched the play again because, in real time, I was frantically eyeing up the endings of Houston-Indianapolis and Green Bay-Jacksonville. And, my goodness. Two defenders just allowing themselves to get picked and Rhamondre Stevenson walking freely into the end zone.
27. Cleveland Browns (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 29
Last week’s result: beat Baltimore, 29–24
This week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
As a lapsed former Browns fan, I asked myself this question on Sunday night after going back through the Browns-Ravens game: how long before we can take the fun parts of loving this team and separate it from the callous and intolerable? I’m not even close to getting there. I personally doubt I ever will. I respect everyone’s individual choices. But of course there’s something amusingly strange about Jameis Winston being a complete weirdo and gunning touchdown passes.
28. New Orleans Saints (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 24
Last week’s result: lost to Los Angeles Chargers, 26–8
This week: at Carolina
With 2:36 to go in the third quarter of this game, the Saints ran a play that nearly sent my heart into arrhythmia due to the sheer amount of stress it caused. Here’s how I can best describe it: Jake Haener is trying to get off a quick pass to Taysom Hill but Derwin James shoots into the backfield and nearly bodies Haener. So Haener kind of submarine delivers it to Hill. Then Hill, with three defenders converging on him, whips it across the entirety of the field to Alvin Kamara. It’s almost intercepted since the Chargers have absolutely wrecked the backfield at this point. Then Kamara is just tackled after gaining like two yards. So … go Saints!
29. Las Vegas Raiders (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 26
Last week’s result: lost to Kansas City, 27–20
This week: at Cincinnati
An inexcusable turnover for Gardner Minshew in the fourth quarter of a one-score game. Over the last two weeks, Minshew has given us the totality of his experience in the world. Last week against the Rams, Minshew posted a -21.2 total EPA and a completion percentage below expectation of 14.3%. This week, he was a net positive 6.2 EPA with a 17.1 completion percentage above expectation. It was this kind of heater I thought he might get on after a disastrous week coming off the bench against Los Angeles. Alas, my bold prediction was for naught and the sometimes spicy Raiders will die a quiet death this year.
30. New England Patriots (2–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 30
Last week’s result: beat New York Jets, 25–22
This week: at Tennessee
We saw Jerod Mayo win a game the week after calling his team soft, and Antonio Pierce win a game a week after calling out some of his players for making “business decisions.” That leaves me with three hypotheses. The first is that former player coaches can get away with saying a lot more than non-player coaches (unless you’re Jeff Saturday). The second is that it needed to be said and that most players respected the two for bringing it up. The third is that players tune out their bosses just like we do when there’s a speech about corporate culture, innovation or when we get a heat seeking message that begins: PER MY LAST EMAIL. Oooh. *Shivers.*
31. Tennessee Titans (1–6)
Last week’s ranking: No. 31
Last week’s result: lost to Detroit, 52–14
This week: vs. New England
The Titans are among a small class of teams in which the talent discrepancy is so real between them and their opponents that it starts to feel a bit daunting. I was never a fan of getting rid of Mike Vrabel or Jon Robinson, but could we revisit decisions like these a few years later and seriously wonder what on Earth happened?
32. Carolina Panthers (1–7)
Last week’s ranking: No. 32
Last week’s result: lost to Denver, 28–14
This week: vs. New Orleans
I saw a Panthers team that was purposefully embarrassed by an opposing coach with a personal ax to grind. But I also saw some good out of Bryce Young. This roster is terrible. There were drops and miscommunications as well as your typical Young story, which is that he dropped back behind a paper thin offensive line and didn’t see anything worth pulling the trigger on. I wish there was a way to helicopter into that place and remove Dave Canales and Bryce Young. But, as I wrote on Sunday, hopefully Young gets the separation he needs in a few weeks.