Press Conference Mics Caught Lions Locker Room Loving Commanders Late Win Over Eagles
Shortly after the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 34–17, the Washington Commanders came back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 36–33 with six seconds left in the game.
An Eagles loss holds a lot of weight for the No. 1 seed since Detroit has a 13–2 record and Philadelphia has a 12–3 record. With only two games left in the regular season, each win and loss really counts for the playoff seeding.
As Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media after the game, his team was watching the final minutes of the Commanders–Eagles contest in the locker room. Loud cheers could be heard from the press room when Washington scored the last-minute touchdown. Campbell turned it into a pretty funny moment during his press conference.
"I didn't know what that was," Campbell said when told the Commanders took the lead. "Well, why don't we just sit here and wait for this?"
The race for the NFC East No. 1 spot is closer now, too, thanks to the Commanders' win. The Eagles hold the top spot with their 12–3 record, but Washington is coming up shortly behind with a 10–5 record. Anything is possible in these last two weeks.