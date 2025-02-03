Pro Bowl Winners and Losers
Another classic is in the books.
On Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the NFC defeated the AFC, 76–63, in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, which included a flag football game but also had some other festivities worth points mixed in (like tug-of-war and whatnot).
While this wasn’t the Super Bowl, it was close. You could feel the passion. You could sense pride and desperation. You could see a football. There were fans. It’s basically the same thing. Right?
So other than who actually won and lost, here’s who won and lost the Pro Bowl Games:
Winner: Every one of the players who rolled into town off of bad teams
If you’re on the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens or Detroit Lions and you had to make it down to Orlando to compete in these games, that’s a rough moment. Yes, it’s a free vacation and validation that you’re one of the best players in the world, but at the same time, you want to be preparing for the Super Bowl.
Conversely, though, if you’re Drake Maye or Brian Thomas Jr., this is the highlight of your year. Losing doesn’t matter, winning is possible and fun, and you don’t have to get beat up in the process. Fantastic.
Loser: Anybody over the age of 16 who watched this
Look, this is somewhat tongue-in-cheek. If you watched the NFL Pro Bowl Games unironically and want to feel proud about that, go with God. Fantastic.
But at the same point, it feels like a moment to collect yourself after a fun championship Sunday before sitting down to consume 12,000 calories and taking in a bunch of really expensive commercials while watching Super Bowl LIX.
In short, you missed an opportunity to breathe. Of course, after next weekend, football is in hibernation for six months, so perhaps you had the right idea to savor the moment.
Winner: The Manning family
This is a good time for Eli and Peyton Manning, who seem to genuinely enjoy hanging out together.
Remember when they rooted for each other against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for years in the press boxes at multiple Super Bowls? Now they get to compete against each other in something almost as prestigious.
The Manningcast has become something that many people look forward to every year on Monday Night Football, and rightfully so. The guys are funny, they know the game and they’re willing to call out mistakes. Every time we get more of the Mannings, it’s a good thing.
Loser: The state of Hawaii and the vacation that came with it
Don’t take this as an incoming shot at Orlando or the great state of Florida. Both are fine places that include Disney World. Who doesn’t love a good time at a theme park?
But Hawaii used to have this game back when it involved pads, and didn’t involve approximately 98 alternates. The Pro Bowl was still a glorified scrimmage for most of this century (unless you were Sean Taylor looking to absolutely light up Brian Moorman) but players got to enjoy an ideal travel destination, take their families on the trip of a lifetime and relax by the beach.
Now, they go to Orlando, which while good enough, is a trip most people can book a flight to for a couple hundred dollars.
Winner: People who want football to be more fun
As easy as it is to bag on the Pro Bowl Games and everything the event has become, it’s also not entirely fair to do that without being honest about the underlying enjoyment here.
The NFL has long been accused of standing for the “No Fun League,” as celebrating and taunting are always on the line between entertainment and a 15-yard penalty. On Sunday, nobody had to worry about flags or conspiracies or the Kansas City Chiefs getting all the calls. Instead, we got to watch some elite athletes sling the ball around and laugh while doing it.